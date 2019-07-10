Vincy Mas 2019 Results

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POSITION
|Hance John
|Uptown party
|1st
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|GPS
|2nd
|Chewalee Johnson
|Rum cheaper than woman
|3rd
SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POSITION
|Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
|Bloody hell crazy
|1st
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Shake it down
|2nd
|Vilroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack
|Liver
|3rd
|Zanique ‘Caspa G’ Morris
|Rum diaries
|4th
CALYPSO MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
|1st
|Zamfir ‘Man Zangie’ Adams
|2nd
|Robert ‘Patches’ King
|3rd
|Sheena Collis
|4th
ROAD MARCH
|NAME OF ARTISTE
|Song
|POINTS
|Position
|Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh
|Leh go ting
|82
|1st
|Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse
|Bloody Hell Crazy
|81
|2nd
|Villroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack
|Liver
|60
|3rd
JUNIOR CARNIVAL
INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature
|White Peacock
|1st
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G &T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with
|Air Canada
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|Dust to Dawn
|3rd
INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|Gala Fete
|1st
|Tribes Mas Band – Endangered
|Vincy Parrot
|2nd
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’
|Harmony
|3rd
JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Bird of Paradise
|Celina Clouden
|1st
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|I is a Feter
|Rafika Sardine
|2nd
|Imagination Mas Band – Watch out for this
|Ocean Queen
|Unika Da Silva
|3rd
JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution
|Vortex
|1st
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|Color Fete
|2nd
|Metrocint High Voltage Mas Production – White the glow edition
|White Squal
|3rd
BEST JUNIOR SECTION
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come Fly with….
|Air Canada
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature
|Spiro Branches
|2nd
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’
|Hibiscus
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|Fun Fair
|4th
JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR
|NAME OF COMPETITOR / BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Come fly with…
|1st
|Nelson Bloc
|Fete fo so
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Wonders of Nature
|3rd
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends
|Climate Change ‘The Evolution’
|4th
UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE
|NAME OF MAS BAND / PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|POINTS
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’
|1st
|309
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature
|1st
|306
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with……
|3rd
|303
|Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so
|4th
|298
JUNIOR PAN FEST
School Based Bands
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|St. Vincent Girls’ High School
|Soca Battlefield – Fireman Hooper
|1st
|245
|Bishop’s College Kingstown
|Mas in the hospital – Professor
|2nd
|227
|New Grounds Primary School
|Wine of your life – Bomani
|3rd
|210
Community
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Take me – Rasum
|1st
|258
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Rude Gyal Posse – Winston Soso
|2nd
|257
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Afro Caribbean – Blacksand
|3rd
|256
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Kristian ‘Lil Kris’ Christopher
|Layou Government School
|We footprints large
|1st
|Omani Cupid
|Fairhall Primary
|Save mother earth
|2nd
|Calique ‘King Dré’ Lewis
|Calder Government School
|A-Team
|3rd
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
|Thomas Saunders Secondary
|De global monster
|1st
|Christopher Bacchus
|St. Martin’s Secondary
|It’s taking too long
|2nd
|Ronella ‘Singing Ronella’ Lavia
|West St. George Secondary
|I love my calypso
|3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Teshia ‘Short T’ Andrews
|Bishop’s College Kingstown
|Peace
|1st
|Grennon ‘Buffa-G’ Nero
|Sandy Bay Secondary
|Kick dust
|2nd
|Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
|Thomas Saunders Secondary
|Shell down de place
|2nd
PANORAMA
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POSITION
|Hennesy Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Whole night – L Pank
|1st
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Whole night – L Pank
|2nd
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Loving can’t done – Touch
|3rd
SECTIONS OF THE BANDS
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Imagination Mas Band
|Angel of the morning
|Watch out for this
|1st
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Jetblue
|Come fly
|2nd
|Metrocint High Voltage Mas Production
|Surrender
|White the glow edition
|3rd
|Tribes Mas Band
|Rain Forest
|Endangered
|4th
QUEEN OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Spirobranchus Giganticus
|1st
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate change – The Evolution
|Mother earth is crying
|2nd
|Owen Ralph & the Professionals – Take another look
|The natives of Yurumein
|3rd
KING OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with….
|Airlines serving Argyle International Airport
|1st
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate change – The Evolution
|Man and earth living in harmony
|2nd
|Melbourne Artisans – It looks like something we saw before
|Rumble in the jungle
|3rd
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Come fly with….
|515
|1st
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends
|Climate change ‘The Evolution’
|504
|2nd
|Mirage Productions
|Sweet fuh so
|501
|3rd
|Oxygen Mas
|Treasures of the sea
|499
|4th
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Wonders of Nature
|461
|5th
BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION
INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POINTS
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Wonders of Nature
|543
|1st
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Come fly with……
|522
|2nd
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie
|Climate change ‘The Evolution’
|499
|3rd
BEST USE OF COLOUR
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSTION
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Come fly with….
|441
|1st
|Oxygen Mas
|Treasures of the sea
|414
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Wonders of Nature
|413
|3rd
UPTOWN COMPETITION
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Oxygen Mas
|Treasures of the Sea
|421
|1st
|Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|Come fly with…….
|399
|2nd
|BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends
|Climate change ‘The Evolution’
|375
|3rd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Wonders of Nature
|373
|4th
|Mirage Production
|Sweet Fuh SO
|361
|5th
KING OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Road March T & T
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Draft #32
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|People Say I Doctor Form 16 Election
|3rd
QUEEN OF J’OUVERT
|Portrayal
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|A done set for life
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Hands off New Marshall
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Drilling for Energy ah Sue Frey
|3rd
INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|2 Seconds of Silence
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Major says
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Hair comes Eye Zak Hunt
|3rd
COUPLES OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Welcome to Soca Land
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Waiting fo Ded
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Bloody Hell Crazy
|3rd
GROUPS
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|SVG Punch In
|1st
|Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization
|The family Unit
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|T&T in Town
|3rd
TRADITIONAL BANDS
|Portrayal
|Name of Band
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Think way yo war
|1st
|SVG Connect
|School days are happy happy days
|2nd
|Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization
|Kon Grats U Lations
|3rd
PAINT BANDS
|NAME OF BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|Position
|Paintopia
|1st
|Country Meets Town
|Ocean 11
|2nd