Vincy Mas 2019 Results

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION
Hance John Uptown party 1st
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper GPS 2nd
Chewalee Johnson Rum cheaper than woman 3rd

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION
Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse Bloody hell crazy 1st
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Shake it down 2nd
Vilroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack Liver 3rd
Zanique ‘Caspa G’ Morris Rum diaries 4th

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR POSITION
Shaunelle Mc Kenzie 1st
Zamfir ‘Man Zangie’ Adams 2nd
Robert ‘Patches’ King 3rd
Sheena Collis 4th

ROAD MARCH

NAME OF ARTISTE Song POINTS Position
Rondy ‘Luta’ Mc Intosh Leh go ting 82 1st
Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse Bloody Hell Crazy 81 2nd
Villroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack Liver 60 3rd

JUNIOR CARNIVAL

INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature White Peacock 1st
Xtreme FM 104.3 G &T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with Air Canada 2nd
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so Dust to Dawn 3rd

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND   PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so Gala Fete 1st
Tribes Mas Band – Endangered Vincy Parrot 2nd
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’ Harmony 3rd

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL NAME OF COMPETITOR   POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Bird of Paradise Celina Clouden 1st
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so I is a Feter Rafika Sardine 2nd
Imagination Mas Band – Watch out for this Ocean Queen Unika Da Silva 3rd

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution Vortex 1st
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so Color Fete 2nd
Metrocint High Voltage Mas Production – White the glow edition White Squal 3rd

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come Fly with…. Air Canada 1st
SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature Spiro Branches 2nd
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’ Hibiscus 3rd
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so Fun Fair 4th

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

NAME OF COMPETITOR / BAND PRESENTATION   POSITION
Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with… 1st
Nelson Bloc Fete fo so 2nd
SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 3rd
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends Climate Change ‘The Evolution’ 4th

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

NAME OF MAS BAND / PRESENTATION   POSITION POINTS
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate Change ‘The Evolution’ 1st 309
SVG Players International Mas Band – Wonders of Nature 1st 306
Xtreme FM 104.3 G&T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with…… 3rd 303
Nelson Bloc – Fete fo so 4th 298

JUNIOR PAN FEST

School Based Bands

PAN SIDE RENDITION POINTS POSITION
St. Vincent Girls’ High School Soca Battlefield – Fireman Hooper 1st 245
Bishop’s College Kingstown Mas in the hospital – Professor 2nd 227
New Grounds Primary School Wine of your life – Bomani 3rd 210

Community

PAN SIDE RENDITION POINTS POSITION
Starlift Steel Orchestra Take me – Rasum 1st 258
Symphonix Steel Orchestra   Rude Gyal Posse – Winston Soso 2nd 257
Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Afro Caribbean – Blacksand 3rd 256

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT   SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
Kristian ‘Lil Kris’ Christopher Layou Government School We footprints large 1st
Omani Cupid Fairhall Primary Save mother earth 2nd
Calique ‘King Dré’ Lewis Calder Government School A-Team 3rd

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION  
Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary De global monster 1st
Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary It’s taking too long 2nd
Ronella ‘Singing Ronella’ Lavia West St. George Secondary I love my calypso 3rd

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT   SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
Teshia ‘Short T’ Andrews Bishop’s College Kingstown Peace 1st
Grennon ‘Buffa-G’ Nero Sandy Bay Secondary Kick dust 2nd
Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary Shell down de place 2nd  

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION POSITION
Hennesy Starlift Steel Orchestra Whole night – L Pank 1st
Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Whole night – L Pank 2nd
Symphonix Steel Orchestra Loving can’t done – Touch 3rd

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND   PORTRAYAL PRESENTATION POSITION
Imagination Mas Band Angel of the morning Watch out for this 1st
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Jetblue Come fly 2nd
Metrocint High Voltage Mas Production Surrender White the glow edition 3rd
Tribes Mas Band Rain Forest Endangered 4th

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Spirobranchus Giganticus 1st
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate change – The Evolution Mother earth is crying 2nd
Owen Ralph & the Professionals – Take another look The natives of Yurumein 3rd

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band – Come fly with…. Airlines serving Argyle International Airport 1st
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends – Climate change – The Evolution Man and earth living in harmony 2nd
Melbourne Artisans – It looks like something we saw before Rumble in the jungle 3rd
NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with…. 515 1st
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends Climate change ‘The Evolution’ 504 2nd
Mirage Productions Sweet fuh so 501 3rd
Oxygen Mas Treasures of the sea 499 4th
SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 461 5th

BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND   PORTRAYAL POINTS POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 543 1st
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with…… 522 2nd
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Climate change ‘The Evolution’ 499 3rd

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND   PRESENTATION POINTS   POSTION
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with…. 441 1st
Oxygen Mas Treasures of the sea 414 2nd
SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 413 3rd

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS   POSITION
Oxygen Mas Treasures of the Sea 421 1st
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with……. 399 2nd
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends Climate change ‘The Evolution’ 375 3rd
SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 373 4th
Mirage Production Sweet Fuh SO 361 5th

KING OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION   Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Road March T & T 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Draft #32 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics People Say I Doctor Form 16 Election 3rd

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

Portrayal PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics A done set for life 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Hands off New Marshall 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics Drilling for Energy ah Sue Frey 3rd

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics 2 Seconds of Silence 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Major says 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics Hair comes Eye Zak Hunt 3rd

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Welcome to Soca Land 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Waiting fo Ded 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics Bloody Hell Crazy 3rd

GROUPS

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics SVG Punch In 1st
Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization The family Unit 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics T&T in Town 3rd

TRADITIONAL BANDS

Portrayal Name of Band Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Think way yo war 1st
SVG Connect School days are happy happy days 2nd
Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization Kon Grats U Lations 3rd

PAINT BANDS

NAME OF BAND PORTRAYAL Position
Paintopia   1st
Country Meets Town Ocean 11 2nd

