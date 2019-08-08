Teachers Need More Recognition

A former senior civil servant here says the work and occupation of teachers across the region must be seen as beyond the classroom if they are to make a real impact in nation building.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 39th biennial conference of the Caribbean teachers union on Monday evening Nathaniel Williams who has over 35 years in the civil service said giving the changes that are taking place in the world today teaching should not be confined to the classroom.

Williams told the gathering that no matter what institutional development are addressed if the fundamental values of education and the weighted average of an educator is not brought into question and fully recognized no real development can take place in a balance form.

The retired civil servant encouraged teachers to find a new path for engagement noting that they cannot confine their livelihood to the classroom.

THE 39TH BIENNIAL CARIBBEAN UNION OF TEACHERS CONFERENCE IS CONTINUING HERE FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK UNDER THE THEME: “ CARIBBEAN EDUCATORS AND THEIR UNIONS TAKING THE LEAD.”

