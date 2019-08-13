Non-Payment For CXC SBA’s Issue

The issue of non-payment of teachers here in SVG and across the region who have not been paid for marking CXC school based assessment (SBAs) continues to be on the front burner for the Caribbean teachers union.

In an interview with SVGTV News on Thursday August 8th, general secretary of the CTU Don Howell said that this is one of many issues being deliberated on at the 39th Biennial Conference which wrapped up on Friday August 9th.

Howell says ministries of education in the various countries have also agreed that the non compensation for teachers who marked the CXC SBAs is illegal.

The CTU’s general secretary noted that SBA’s is a key component for overall scores at CXC and as such it should be treated with importance by the examination council and at the government level in all CARICOM states to ensure teachers are being paid for their work.

Howell said another issue which was expected to be discussed at the CTU’s meeting here is the learning and teaching conditions for children and teachers respectively.

The 39th Biennial Conference of the CTU was held under the theme “ Caribbean educators and their unions taking the lead.”

