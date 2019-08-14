Carifesta 2019

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines representatives to Carifesta 14 in Trinidad have been confirmed.

The 54- member strong contingent will be headed by Ashford Wood of the carnival development corporation. Carifesta 14 opens on Friday, August 16 the, 2019 at Queens Park Savannah in Trinidad.

Committee member for SVG Carifesta 14 delegation- Rodney Small, told SVGTV news that SVG will be well represented at the cultural showcase in Trinidad.

More than 15 countries are expected to participate in this year’s Carifesta activities with each participating country given a day for the delegation to showcase what their country has to offer.

Small said SVG will be on showcase on Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Small also noted that while in Trinidad, some members of SVG’s contingent will be participating in a workshop which they will also capitalized on to showcase the country.

SVG’s management committee for Carifesta 14 is expected to leave for Trinidad today, while the other members of the contingent will leave tomorrow, Thursday 15th August.

