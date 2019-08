The Roads Buildings And General Services Authority- BRAGSA has commenced its annual summer road cleaning program.

The program helps to provide temporary employment to many persons and serves as a means of keeping roads and drains clean which in the process helps to reduce the chances of flooding in many areas across SVG.

Communication Officer at BRAGSA Roxanne Millington said the program will run for two weeks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn