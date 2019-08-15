Health And Public Servants

Issues relating to health care and health insurance coverage for public workers were discussed during this week’s “PSU Speaks Radio Program” on Nice Radio.

While discussing the importance of pensions for public servants and pension reform president of The Public Service Union Elroy Boucher said meeting the cost of health care has become an issue of concern for public servants in the country.

Boucher said while the union has been providing a service to assist public servants it is inadequate.

Boucher said the solution is a health insurance package to help offset the cost of health care and to ensure public servants get access to quality health care.

