Methodist Church Circuit Scholarship

The Methodist Church Kingstown and Chateaubelair Circuit last Sunday launched its 2019 secondary scholarship program under the theme ‘GRACE IN ACTION’.

The scholarship program came out of a proposal by the Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church who suggested that this year’s mission project should be a scholarship program.

Speaking at the launching ceremony chair of the Scholarship Committee Christobelle Ashton said after the decision was made to start the scholarship program the circuit decided to award a child from each of the three zones.

Ashton said that the criteria for the scholarship recipients is different from other scholarship programs as their mission is to ensure all of the less fortunate children from the Methodist Church are provided with the necessary assistance to excel.

Ashton said under the program three students received a scholarship to complete their secondary school education while four students received bursaries. Reverend Adolf Davis was on hand on Saturday to present the scholarships and bursaries.

