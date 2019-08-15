Remove Duty On Textbooks

Founder of Basil’s Scholarship Foundation Basil Charles is asking that duty be removed on text books noting the high costs of text books which students have to purchase for school.

Charles who made these comments at the award of scholarships and bursaries today by his foundation, pointed to the many expenses that parents have to incur to send their children to school.

Charles has been giving out scholarships for the past twenty five years to parents who need help is sending their children to secondary school. Today, four students received scholarships and another four received bursaries.

Charles stressed the importance of education, noting that he did not complete his secondary schooling due to financial problems, hence, the need to help students, financially and otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Basil’s Scholarship Foundation also help students with addition school programmes.

