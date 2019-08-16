Giving Back To The Community

In a few weeks time hundreds of the nation’s children will be heading back to school and one organization here has done its part to ease the burden on some parents in getting their children prepare for the new school year.

Over sixty children are the recipients of backpacks and stationary school supplies from a donation by Island Wide Fitness Gym.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Community College, Owner Of The Island Wide Fitness Gym Keyon Constance said he is happy to assist the children who are the nation’s future.

Constance said he understands how difficult it is for parents to adequately provide school supplies for their children and is delighted to assist in this area.

Constance challenged the recipients to work hard to achieve success.

More students are expected to receive backpacks from the gym during the first week of the new school year.

