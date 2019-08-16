Rehabilitation Through Reading

A new book will be added to the Prisons’ library which the inmates are encouraged to read and learn from.

Fifteen copies of the book entitled ‘Use Me, Don’t Abuse Me’ was purchased by the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union-GECCU and donated to the prisons which were handed over yesterday to Superintendent Of Prisons Brenton Charles.

The author of the book Carita Dee has been giving talks to prisoners and said that her book addresses some of the challenges and issues they face.

She is hopeful that by reading the book it can motivate the inmates to become better citizens.

Senior Marketing Officer of GECCU Danny-Lee Francis pointed out the benefits of reading and said the Credit Union is pleased to partner with the prisons service to provide the reading material to the inmates.

