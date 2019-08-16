RSVGPF Scholarship

The Royal St. Vincent and The Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the SVG Police Credit Union and SVG Ex- Police Association awarded 53 scholarships and 12 bursaries to successful CPEA students at an awards ceremony held at the police canteen.

The award ceremony was held under the theme “forging ahead with a lift so that you sour”.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Deputy Commissioner Of Police Frankie Joseph congratulated all the students who passed the CPEA and the recipients of this year’s scholarships and bursaries from the agencies under the umbrella of the RSVG Police Force.

DCP Joseph said that while the primary mission of the RSVG Police Force is to ensure national security by preventing and detecting crimes the organisation has an equal responsibility to ensure that the youths are given the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.

The Deputy Police Commissioner said that the Police Scholarship Fund is one of the most successfully managed programs which falls directly under the Commissioner of Police.

DCP Joseph encouraged the parents of the scholarship and bursary recipients to continue to guide their children on the right path. He also encourages the awardees to take the scholarship seriously and handle the items given by them with care.

