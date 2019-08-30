Maintaining The Schools

In light of this investment in the schools repair program, the Ministry Of Education is appealing to key stakeholders to take care of the schools and all educational resources.

Permanent secretary in The Ministry Of Education Myccle Burke said teachers and principals are to take great responsibility to assist the ministry in ensuring that the facilities are kept in an optimal condition.

Burke said there are consequences from the education act section 145, which can be use against any person who damaged school property.

Burke said that the punishment would be too harsh on parents and students so the Ministry Of Education will be taking alternative measures to maintain the facilities which will include a reward system that awards the best kept school throughout the year.

Chief Education Officer, Elizabeth Walker, says other strategies will also be adapted to that will influence positive behaviours to prevent damage to school property.

