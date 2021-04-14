More Quieter Period Expected

La Soufriere Volcano commemorates it’s 42nd anniversary today with another explosive episode.

Lead monitoring scientist Professor Dr. Richard Robertson said the explosive event which occurred at around 6:30 am was not as energetic as the other previous events.

Professor Robertson noted that in the coming day he expects thing will be quieter however the explosive eruption is likely to continue for weeks and even months to come.

The lead scientist said that huge ash falls are no longer expected from the volcano however pyro-clastic flows and gas emissions are being released.

