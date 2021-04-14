North Windward Damage

Our news team visited the Windward side of the island to observed the situation, they reported that some persons were still trying to get into the red zone to get supplies from their homes

One man told our news team that he walked four hours from Fancy as he was left stranded last evening noting that he had to set his animals free

The Fancy resident said it is a sorrowful sight in his community and neighbouring communities.

Meanwhile, there are those who have not left the red zone, we spoke with two men from Georgetown who explained why they chose to stay.

At Langely Park police officers were on patrol and ensuring safety to property as well as animals. Sergeant Desrealie Lette said there were no arrests made.

Water continues to be an issue and persons have been walking miles to get some.

