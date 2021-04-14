Praising Vincentian Geologist Dr. Richard Robertson

Vincentian geologist Dr. Richard Robertson who is the lead scientist monitoring La Soufriere Volcano has been praised for a job well done in giving timely information on the eruption of the volcano.

Persons in the red zone said that he is the only scientist who they listen to on La Soufriere volcano noting that his analyses of the eruption before and after was spot on.

For some Dr. Robertson is considered a hero as they feel it was due to his expertise that lives were saved. One elderly man said that the younger generation needs follow in his footsteps.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...