Five days after La Soufriere explosively erupted on friday april 9th 2021, the National Emergency Management Organisation-NEMO is reporting that a number of persons are still in the red zone and are refusing to leave. The SVG coast guard has one of its vessels made several visits to the area using loud speakers appealing to these persons to get out.

