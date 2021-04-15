EXPLOSIONS GETTING WEAKER BUT STILL DANGEROUS

The explosive event of La Soufriere volcano continues today however the eruptions are now smaller with not much energy.

Lead monitoring scientist Dr. Richard Robertson who told SVGTV news via a telephone interview that from last night to around midday today there was a series of explosions

Dr. Robertson said while the volcano is getting weaker, it is still dangerous and noted that Vincentians particularly those from the red zone should brace themselves for long term effects.

Dr. Robertson said that persons who have unusual sightings to report them to the seismic research centre or the monitoring station at belmont.

some persons have reported that they found dead fish along the shore line, this Dr. Robertson said is likely.

