Health Authorities Concern About A Possible Outbreak Of Covid-19 In Shelters

The Health authorities here are concern about a possible outbreak of covid-19 in shelters. Speaking on a radio program with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beach said five (5) evacuees in private and Government shelters have tested positive for the virus.

While contact tracing and testing have commenced, the CMO reported that many persons are resisting Covid- 19 tests and vaccination and expressed concerned that Covid- 19 may spread among evacuees as many patients have been asymptomatic.

According to the CMO one Police Officer has also tested positive for Covid, noting that police are front line workers and this can affect their service to the nation at this crucial time.

The CMO said they will be distributing more masks to shelters as they continue to encourage people including evacuees to take preventative measures to safeguard against Covid- 19.

