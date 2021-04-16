Psychological Distress Prompt Counselling For Evacuees

Despite the predominantly happy faces our news team encountered at some shelters, many evacuees are experiencing their fair share of emotional and mental distress as they grapple with being out of their comfort zones, just one week shy when the volcano explosively erupted on Friday April 9th, 2021.

Speaking with our news team two Shelter Managers shared that while the days are mostly enjoyable; the evacuees are experiencing mental strain.

This became evident in one shelter as counselling was requested to pacify those who were visible not processing their experience well. The Shelter Manager says it was also needed to maintain safe environment for all, as anger and feelings of despair were threatening to destroy the peaceful environment.

