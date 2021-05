A family of eighteen ( 18) from Sandy Bay are in a private shelter after they fled their home days after the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano on April 9th 2021. While some were adamant that they were not moving out of their community which is in the danger or red zone they say they had no choice but to flee to safety

They say their experience in the private shelter is nowhere close to home due to lack of basic amenities. They have since tried to solicit help from the relevant authorities.

