Tributes to Parnel Campbell QC

Vincentians at home and abroad woke up to the news of the passing of a legal giant, Parnel Campbell QC affectionately known as “PR”. An outpouring of tribute flood social media and the airwaves for the prominent Queens Counsel

In an interview with SVGTV News Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, shared his memories of Campbell which he said began during his time at the Boys Grammar School where Campbell was two years ahead of him. PM Gonsalves said Campbell was an exceptional all rounded student and a great cricketer during his school days.

Later the two would stand side by side during the general elections of 1979 on the ticket of the United People’s Movement before parting ways to join different political parties. While the two would be fierce rivals in years to come, often with opposing views, Prime Minister Gonsalves said they maintained a strong friendship which grew after Campbell left the political arena.

Prime Minister Gonsalves continued his glowing tributes to Campbell QC noting that he was a tremendously successful reforming Attorney General, a prodigious worker and an excellent organiser who was a pillar in the New Democratic Party’s and part of its success in the earlier years. He added that Campbell QC was a good parliamentary representative who modernised the Spiritual Baptiste Faith and enhanced the organisation.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Godwin Friday, also reminisced on his interactions with Campbell QC, and detailed how he assisted him during his early years practicing law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The late Parnell “PR” Campbell lived an exemplary life, he was an educator, lawyer, politician, spiritual man, husband, father, and friend. The stalwart Vincentian left behind a firm legacy that will keep his name on the lips of Vincentians for years to come.

A number of his colleagues and friends shared their most fond memories of the late PR Campbell, from meeting him in the classroom at Grammar School where he was a teacher, to sitting alongside him at University, or contesting a general election with and alongside him and working with him, PR Campbell was an exceptional man.

His legal colleagues Rene Baptiste and Kay Bacchus Baptiste remembered being in PR’s photography class in 1969 and remembers PR as one of the first graduate in the faculty of law at Cave Hill campus over 50 years ago. Dr Richard Byron Cox also shared his memories of PR.

As the news of PR’s passing spread across the region, Baptiste read some of the tributes that came in from colleagues and friends.

Parnell Campbell lived a full life. He had one of the longest running television shows in the Caribbean “The Law and You” broadcasted every week on SVGTV, he passed leaving behind just under 1000 episodes. May he rest in eternal peace.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...