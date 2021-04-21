Turning Ash To Cash

With the large amounts of volcanic ash now in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, Director General the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States OECS Dr. Didacus Jules is hoping people can turn ash into cash.

During his address at the launch of the UN Global Appeal Fund, the OECS Director said it has been done in other countries and St. Vincent can follow suit.

The OECS Director also noted with concern, the increase of plastic bottles coming into St.Vincent and the Grenadines as part of the relief efforts. He cautioned against creating an environmental problem with plastic pollution and said it will be better if water cane be sent to svg in large containers.

