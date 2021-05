Dr. Richards Robertson, lead monitoring Scientists, said that a lot of plants, agricultural crops and wildlife have been affected greatly by the explosion and pyroclastic flow of La Soufriere volcano.

Though he doesn’t encourage farmers to start replanting their crops as yet professor robertson said after things settle down with the volcano , the ash will have a great impact on the soil and agriculture in the country.

