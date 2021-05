In the Red Zone community of Sandy Bay many houses have been destroyed as a result of the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The majority of residents have evacuated and two female evacuees returned to the village, to see what can be salvaged.

The sight was too much for them to bear.

