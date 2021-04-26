Effects of Volcano Ash To The Body

Ash and dust in the atmosphere from an explosive eruption can cause significant problems to one’s respiratory system, skin and eyes. In an interview with SVGTV News, Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson said that the ash can lead to red eyes, itchy skin or even bronchitis, however, he noted that persons who are still in the red zone will have a greater impact from the ash.

Dr. Thompson added that the ash contains dangerous chemicals such as carbon dioxide, hydro-chloric acid , hydro-floric acid and sulphurate. He highlighted some conditions the ash can lead to and encourages persons to wear protective gear.

The Infectious Disease Specialist also spoke on a disease that can be caused from volcano ash, however he noted that persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have nothing to worry about.

