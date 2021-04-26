NDP Is Doing It’s Part In Aiding Those In Need

Leader of the Opposition New Democratic Party Dr. Godwin Friday along with several members of the party and its public relations arm, have surveyed the devastation in the North Windward area caused by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News, Dr. Friday described the level of devastation that he and his team encountered as “extraordinary.” He said the party is providing essential supplies to persons primarily sheltering in private homes who have identified themselves or who have been identified by representatives of the party.

In his canvassing of the various Government Shelters, Dr. Friday also spoke of the immediate needs he noted which include emotional and mental support for adults and children.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...