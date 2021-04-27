2nd Vessel With Emergency Relief Supplies Arrives From Guyana

The second vessel with emergency relief supplies from Guyana docked at port Kingstown on Sunday April 25th, 2021 with over 10-thousand cases of water, one thousand food hampers, 150 water tanks and other supplies including molasses.

On hand to receive the items, were finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters and Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nigel Russell. The Finance Minister thanked the Guyana Government for the solidarity expressed to svg through its emergency relief response.

The Finance Minister said SVG will rise again, noting that rebuilding and restoration to normalcy has commenced. Guyana’s Honorary Consul to SVG, Nigel Russell said SVG can expect more relief support from Guyana.

