Elderly Evacuees Adapting to Shelter Life

There is close to Thirteen Thousand people in shelters, both private and public who have been displaced by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano. Some of these people, including 92 year old Selina Edward of Georgetown, have adapted to shelter life and are making it a home away from home. Although Mrs. Edward has been offered accommodation elsewhere which will be more private she prefer to stay in a shelter . Our news team spoke with her about her shelter experience and that of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...