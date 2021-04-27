Experience Living In A Shelter

Seventy Eight (78) year old visual impaired Alexander Cobbler is one of the vulnerable persons at the shelter at the JP Eustace Secondary School. Cobbler who was also a panelist on SVGTV’s View Point program on Sunday April 24th, said despite some challenges he is well taken care of.

Cobbler gave a high rating to the Shelter Manager and the supporting staff for the hospitality being shown to him and others.

Cobbler noted that he didn’t get to experienc the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 1979 because he went out of state on the exact day.

