Farmers From The Red Zone Are Concerned

Farmers in shelters are expressing concern for their farms and animals that were left behind in the red zone. Speaking on Star FM Deputy Prime Minister and MP for North Windward Montgomery Daniel highlighted these and other concerns expressed to him on his shelter visits.

Daniel said some farmers told him that they are unable to locate some of their animals and that rumours are that persons are going up in the red zone to buy animals.

Minister Daniel said while he has no proof that persons have been selling other persons animals he has seen suspicious acts where persons have ben transporting animals in enclosed vehicles.

The North Windward MP said that he has already spoken to the Minister of Agriculture on the issue and is hoping that more can be done to ensure farmers livelihood and livestocks are secured.

