“We Will Rebuild”

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves accompanied by members of the media, locally, regionally and internationally on Saturday visited several communities on the leeward side of the island which are in the danger zone of La Soufriere volcano and gave the assurance that his government will rebuild the affected communities.

While the monitoring team is uncertain of what to expect next from the volcano which continues to erupt and is still dangerous Prime Minister Gonsalves said in the meantime cleaning the ashes take precedence.

Persons are still advised to stay away from the red zone. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Leeward communities was deemed a calculated risk as he travelled with a high level security team. The Coast Guard was also on standby at the Chateaubelair wharf.

