FISHERMEN INJURED AT SEA, NOW NEED RELIEF

On Friday April 17th, three local fishermen headed by the president of the SVG Fisherfolk Association travelled to neighbouring St. Lucia to collect relief items for the fisherfolk affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

On their journey back to SVG the following day, the boat they were travelling with sank and all of the relief supplies were lost.

After three hours struggling for their life at sea the men were rescued by a fishing vessel from St.Lucia. they are now back home and are in need of relief supplies.

