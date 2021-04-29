75 PERCENT OF FOREST DAMAGED BY LA SOUFRIERE

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence said that 75% of the forest on the La Soufriere Mountain has been destroyed.

He said while, some parts still have vegetation in the Yellow and Green zones, the Red and Orange zones close to the volcano were severely damaged by heat and volcanic ash.

Providence said flora and fauna were also heavily impacted, noting that the Vincentian Parrots have been affected by the ash.

The Forestry Director is appealing to Forestry Officers to work closely with the Forestry Division to save the forest, birds and animals.

