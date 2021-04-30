Despite Paneruption SVGCA Gearing Up For Vincy Premiere League 3.0

Despite the Covid- 19 Pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association is gearing up for the 3rd edition of the Dream Eleven Vincy Premier League Ten/10 competition, with the draft picks already held on April 27th.

The six franchise teams – Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Striker, Botanic Garden Rangers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers- retained four players each heading into the draft with the exception of the Fort Charlotte Strikers who have named a new captain in Miles Bascombe.

For this edition of the competition, Cricket West Indies Vice President and President of the Windward Islands cricket Board, Dr. Kishore Shallow will be the tournament Director.

Newly elected President of the St .Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Romel Currency, in his opening remarks before the picks got on the way, said the VPL 3.0 is very special and wished all six teams the best in this 3rd edition of the competition.

The official launch of the competition will be held on May 10th with the tournament set to bowl off on May 15th.

