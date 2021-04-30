Family Of Six Loses Home

Dexter Lewis, one of the home owners whose house was destroyed following an unexpected landslide in Rockies, said he had just a few seconds to save his family before his home of forty years slipped away before his eyes

The father of four said at first he assumed his children were playing noisly and that upon investigation he discovered the troubling site of the land on which his home was grounded separating from the hillside.

Lewis who was still visibly in shock said they were not able to save anything but their lives. When asked what his plans for the future were, the eerily calm Lewis responded that he had not began to process the fact that he and his family are now homeless.

