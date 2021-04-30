Significant Damage In Rockies

The heavy rains have caused damage to a number of houses in the Kingstown area. In an interview with SVGTV News area representative for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble says two families are now homeless following significant landslides in Rockies and Murrays Village

Bramble described the atmosphere he encountered when meeting with the families shortly after they had lost everything. He also shared that he has since spoken with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on the matter

The East Kingstown representative also took the time to encourage his Constituents and Vincentians at large to remain on their guard as the island continues to battle the effects of mother nature

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...