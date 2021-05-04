16 NEW CASES IN SHELTERS

Over the weekend 18 new cases of COVID- 19 were recorded, 16 of which were from emergency shelters. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, said that the positivity rate continues to climb from 4.9 on April 27th to 9.4 on April 30th. The CMO noted how worrying it is for evacuees in the emergency shelters which now have 32 cases.

Dr. Keizer Beache stressed the importance of having persons tested as this is one measure used to control and contained the virus.

The Prime Minister also encouraged persons to get tested, as it is part of precaution, noting that he has been tested 16 times, locally and internationally. Vaccination, which is not mandatory, is strongly recommended.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...