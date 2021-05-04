Children Abandoned At Shelters

Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation- NEMO Michelle Forbes reported that children have been abandoned at shelters by parents. Forbes reported that it is not one specific shelter but various shelters and to date the number of children left unattended is about fifty. She said that parents reportedly leave to do cleaning in the danger zone without informing the shelter managers.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made a special appeal for parents to take better care of the children as well as the elderly.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...