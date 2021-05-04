Latest
No Access To Two Shelters Due To COVID- 19

 The shelters which recorded COVID – 19 cases will be closed to public access. So says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache while giving an update on radio. The two shelters identified are at Stubbs and Biabou and according to the CMO, the measure was taken to help contain the spread of the virus. 

The CMO said that currently, it is a challenge containing COVID- 19 in shelters and they have since implemented news protocols for the shelters.

The CMO further noted that a quarantine order can be used to have people comply with the law. 

