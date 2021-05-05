Distribution of Animal Feed in North Leeward

Retired agriculture officer Dan Richards is reaching out to farmers living in the Rose Hall area who are interested in getting feed for their animals to get in touch with him. The vegetation in Rose Hall was severely affected by volcanic ash and Richards said the feed were brought in from the national flour mill in Trinidad and he was asked by Chief vetenarian Dr. Kathian Hackshaw to distribute them to the farmers.

Richards said he is happy to assist with the distribution of the animal feed which he says is part of his humanitarian support to the people of his community.

Vet in the animal health division of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Dwayne Pipe has been working tirelessly in distributing feed and other supplies to farmers in the affected areas both on the leeward and windward side of the island.

