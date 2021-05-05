Farmer Shares Experience

Sydney Tucker who is a farmer from Chateaubelair shared his experienced on how the volcano eruption and the volcanic ash affected his farm. He said that his pig pen with one hundred and fifty pigs was destroyed because of the volcanic ash which made feeding of the animals difficult.

Tucker said he also lost four piglets and at the moment his farm is been used by the Ministry of Agriculture as a station to help animals that were left behind in Chateaubelair.

Tucker was one of the few farmers who stayed back in Chateaubelair to attend and feed his animals and take care of his farm.

