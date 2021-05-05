The manhunt is still on for escaped prisoner Orwin Sam. Sam who fled the Belle Isle correctional facility on May 1st managed to evade prison officers who were summoned to a location in Spring Village and Rose Hall on the same day he made good on his escape. According to superintendent of prisons Timothy Hazelwood, Sam was spotted again this morning on the Leeward coast.

Sam who was serving a two year sentence for burglary and theft, and 3 months for damage to property began his sentence on January 27th 2020 and would have been released on April 26th 2022. He is now facing additional charges for escaping lawful custody.

As it pertains to the circumstances surrounding his escape superintendent Hazelwood says he is awaiting reports on the incident.

Two times murder accused veron primus who escaped prison twice in 2020 was sentenced to 16 months after his first escape and 24 months on the second occasion. If caught Sam could face similar sentencing or more which will be the determine by the court.

