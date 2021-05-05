Preparation for Online and Face to Face Instruction

Students from the Community College who will be doing CAPE exam is schedule to return to school for face to face teaching next week to help them better prepare for their upcoming exams.

Minister of Education Curtis King spoke about this during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Minister King said that the Ministry is preparing for online instructions for all students across the country however he noted that the focus in on starting the face to face instruction for the grade six and form five students which will commence by the middle of this month.

The Education Minister further added that the first phase of the distribution of tablets will cover students from grade 2 to 4 and some grade 5 students who didn’t received previously.

