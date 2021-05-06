PR CAMPBELL LAST DAYS

Mandella Peters daughter of the late Parnell Campbell QC, is using the opportunity to pay tribute to her beloved father and to speak about his legacy on his long running program on SVGTV ‘The Law and You’, which he has hosted for 24 years .

Campbell’s last program was number 997 recorded about two weeks prior to his death on Monday April 19th, 2021.

For the last two programs number 998 and 999 his daughter has been reflecting on his life and his last days.

Peters dismisses claims that her father died from the Corona virus or COVID 19. She said that he was battling with heart issues for years suffering multiple heart attacks.

Peters said that the Queen’s Council took ill on April 10th with high blood sugar and low blood pressure and was hospitalized on April 11th as his condition worsened.

She further added that though her father was on his sick bed his heart was on the nation and the evacuees as La Soufriere Volcano had erupted 2 days prior.

PR Campbell as he was affectionately known has left a rich and lasting legacy: his deep and meaningful contribution to the legal profession as a skilled advocate, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 1987 to 1995 as well as his many notable contributions. These include his chairmanship of the Constitutional Reform Committee, his work in establishing the Family Court in svg and in spearheading legislation which increased access to maintenance for unmarried mothers and their children; and his contribution to the comprehensive revision of the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

