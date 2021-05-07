Inform Shelter Managers of Departure

Persons in emergency shelters who would be returning to the yellow and orange zone communities are being asked to follow simple guidelines such as informing shelter managers of their departure.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that those leaving can leave with their own transportation or if needed, government may provide transport.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of informing people of going back to their home and the likelihood of them moving back to safety if there is an eruption of the volcano.

