Police News – Murder, Drugs, Gun Charges.

The police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Lopes Mcphee, a 25 year old of Largo Height that occurred last evening.

The police say preliminary investigations revealed that about 7:00 pm on Wednesday, the deceased was in Pauls Avenue when he was accosted by masked gunmen and shot multiple times about his body. The motive surrounding the shooting incident is unknown at the moment.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body of the deceased.

Mcphee’s death marks the thirteenth (13th) homicide for the year 2021. Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. The police say all information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

36 year old Desmond Franklyn of Georgetown was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The police say the accused man allegedly had in his possession one (1) black and silver taurus .45mm pistol without a license issued under the firearms act along with one (1) round of .45 ammunition without a license issued under the firearms act at La Croix on Tuesday. Franklyn is expected to appear before the Serious Offences court to answer the charges.

Meanwhile 25 year old soca artist- Shaquille King, of Arnos Vale was arrested and charged with possession of controlled drug, drug trafficking and exportation.

The police say the accused man allegedly had in his possession two thousand, nine hundred and forty three (2,943) grammes of cannabis with intent to supply it to another; for the purpose of drug trafficking and attempting to export the cannabis at the Argyle International Airport.

The incident occurred at the Argyle International Airport about 11:30 am on Monday May 2nd.

King appeared before the Serious Offences court to answer the charges and pleaded guilty. He was remanded into custody. the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for sentencing.

