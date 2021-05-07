Social Worker Appeals to Persons in Communities

A social worker is appealing to persons living in communities where there are emergency shelters not to use the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable evacuees especially the females.

Speaking with SVGTV News on Thursday Barbara Charles who is a social worker in the Ministry of National Mobilisation assigned to the Gender Affairs department said in their current situation the evacuees especially females are more vulnerable to exploitation, harassment and abuse.

Charles said though it is difficult times and persons may be lonely they need to remain calm and humble. She is also encouraging the evacuees to communicate more with shelter managers in case they find themselves in any difficulties.

The social worker is also advising adults to dress appropriately while in the shelters and be a role model for children who will be looking up to them

The Ministry of Mobilisation has been working with shelters in distributing care packages and social workers have been assigned to shelters to help educate persons on different types of abuse.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...