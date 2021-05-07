Volcanic Alert Level at La Soufriere Lowered from Red to Orange

On Thursday, the Government lowered the volcanic alert level at La Soufriere from red to orange based on a recommendation from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

An orange volcano alert level means that the volcano may resume explosions with less than twenty four hours notice.

Making the announcement during his morning brief onNBC radio Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that with the change communities in the yellow and orange zone can be reoccupied but not those in the red zone.

The prime minister further explained why some communities remain off limit at this time noting that while clearing of ash has commenced, extensive work still has to be done in the red zone communities.

In a news release issued Thursday the National Emergency Management Organisation states that residents of communities in the orange zone from Petit Bordel to Gordon Yard on the Leeward side of the island and up to Mt. Young near the Rubis gas station on the Windward side of the island, can return home and carry out normal activities. The communities of Chateaubelair, Fitz- Hughes and all communities in the red volcano hazard zone remain restricted

The volcano alert level was at red for close to a month. The orange alert issued by UWI SRC states that volcano conditions remain hazardous and the potential for injury also remains. There have been no eruptions over the last two weeks and the volcanic earthquakes have reduced significantly.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...