Challenges Children May Face In Shelters

Children could be at increase risks for abuse, sexual violence , neglect and even human trafficking while in emergency shelters.

With this in mind Child Protection Officer in the Child Development Division of the Ministry of National Mobilisation- Camille Mc intosh is appealing to persons in shelters who may suspect a child is being abused to call the child abuse hotline number at 4211 or the division.

Mc intosh said that there have been many complains of parents abandoning children at shelters for days without knowledge to the authorities of where they have been. She said that parents normally uses the excuse of being in the red zone cleaning, however she cautions them of the risks and consequences of leaving their children un-supervised in shelters.

The child protection officer higlighted some of the assistance and programmes that are being offered to support children in shelters by the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...