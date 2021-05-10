Education Officials and CXC to Finalised July Exam Date for Grade 6 Students

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment – CPEA, which is usually held during the easter holidays will now be held in July this year.

This is according to Minister of Education, Curtis Kings who said that a date would be finalised with the Caribbean Examinations Council- CXC, he further stated that following the CPEA examinations, CAPE will then be written.

On May 17th face to face teaching will commence for grade 6 and form 5 students.

King added that students would be given at least eight (8) weeks of face to face teaching which is necessary for them to perfom well at these regional exams. In preparation for this, the education Minister said teachers would have to be relieved of volunteering at shelters.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...